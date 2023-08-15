Dalvin Cook signing intensifies Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 matchup
Nathaniel Hackett adds to his arsenal for his anticipated 'Revenge Game' in Denver
Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook has agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a 1-year deal worth up to $8.6 Million, according to Adam Schefter. This latest signing adds another layer of excitement to the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos.
In the past several weeks, Sean Payton has faced heavy media scrutiny after comments from an interview with USA Today were released last month. When discussing Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ struggles last season, Payton emphasized that it wasn't solely their quarterback's fault. Instead, he attributed the team's collective struggles to their disappointing season.
"Everybody’s got a little stink on their hands. It’s not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”
Jets quarterback and longtime friend of Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers, took issue with Payton’s comments and fired back. Rodgers called Payton “insecure” and warned him to “keep my coaches’ name out of his mouth.”
In the same interview, Payton mentioned another reason for the Broncos' embarrassment last season—the team's excessive noise during the offseason. As he discussed how things would be different under his leadership this year, he pointed to the Jets and their appearance on 'Hard Knocks' as an example of what not to do.
“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed. That happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”
“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.” - Sean Payton
It didn't take long before many NFL media personalities began generating buzz by nitpicking Payton's interview and using certain quotes out of context. Payton’s comments went viral across social media, and by the end of the day, the NFL had its highly anticipated Week 5 game.
Now with the signing of four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, the Jets have strengthened their offense on the ground, complementing a potent aerial attack led by Aaron Rodgers.
Regardless of how productive Dalvin Cook is as a Jet, his presence in the backfield will pose a challenge for Denver’s defense. Broncos defenders will have their hands full defending Rodgers's passing attack and the dual threat of ground and pound from Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall.
With this much animosity only one week into the preseason, it's hard to imagine that either of these teams isn’t marking October 8th on their calendars. The Jets are set to face the Broncos in what's quickly shaping up to be America's Game of the Week.