Creating the ultimate Broncos' offensive lineup in the post-Peyton Manning era
Let's take it back to 2016 and see what kind of offensive lineup we can make
Wide receiver: Demaryius Thomas, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy
The three best wide receivers since 2016 for the Denver Broncos have been Demaryius Thomas, who was taken too soon from us, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy. All three players are and were WR1 material in the NFL. Thomas is arguably the best WR in franchise history. Sutton had a 1,100-yard, Pro Bowl season in 2019, and Jeudy's route running and sizzling-hot finish to the 2022 season have many of us excited about 2023.
This WR trio would be totally unfair for opposing defenses too. All three have unique talents and Teddy Bridgewater would surely have an easier time throwing to these absolute studs.
Tight end: Noah Fant
Noah Fant has been the best tight end for the Denver Broncos since 2016. During his three years in Denver, Fant caught 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over a 17-game season, Fant averaged 689 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Denver. He was a nice security blanket on offense for the Broncos' QBs but is not really a high-end receiving tight end.
He was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade and put up a career-low 486 yards in a high-powered Seahawks' passing attack in 2022. Honestly, I don't think it's outrageous to suggest that Seattle can't re-sign Fant to a long-term contract and he hits the market at some point.
Fant did have some struggles in Denver, but he's been the best TE since 2016 for the team thus far.