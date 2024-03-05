Courtland Sutton sends cryptic message after Russell Wilson release
Courtland Sutton raised some eyebrows with his latest Twitter bio change.
The day before the Denver Broncos announced they were releasing quarterback Russell Wilson, Wilson had scrubbed his Twitter/X profile page of anything Denver Broncos-related. Although you can't always put stock into players doing things like this on Twitter or Instagram, sometimes the tea leaves are worth reading into. That was obviously the case in Russell Wilson's situation, and it could again be the case with Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Sutton also has no trace of the Denver Broncos right now in his Twitter profile, as well as a cover photo that simply says the word, "Paused" on it. His bio also reads: "God fearing man on a mission. what’s next?" Is it possible that Courtland Sutton could be the next player on his way out of Denver?
There have been a lot of mixed messages regarding Sutton's future in Denver. Perhaps he doesn't want to be there anymore after going through one quarterback change after another since he was drafted back in 2018. Sutton has two years left on his deal, so if the team isn't motivated to get rid of him, he would have to ask for it, but he's come up in plenty of trade rumors over the last year or so.
In addition to the intriguing changes to his Twitter/X bio, Sutton posted this:
This could be in reference to many different things, but given the timing, you can't help but wonder if it's related to his team moving on from yet another quarterback. On top of his recent activity, Sutton posted this on Instagram earlier in the offseason, adding even more fuel to the idea that he could potentially be on the move this offseason...
Once again, you just never know what to make of these kinds of things with players. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the Denver Broncos trade Sutton this offseason given the fact that he raised his value more than any other player on Denver's offense this past season, catching a career-high 10 touchdowns and playing the best we've seen from him as a Bronco.
With two years left on his deal and the Broncos in need of both financial relief and NFL Draft capital, a trade of Sutton could make a great deal of sense from the team's perspective.
But it could also make sense from Sutton's perspective to want out. He's got a chance to cash in and potentially hit free agency in a couple of years, and why would he want to attach the hope of signing a new deal in 2025 or 2026 to whatever the Broncos are going to do? Maybe Sutton would rather be in a place with a solidified QB situation.
Another layer to this social media intrigue right now is what other Broncos wide receivers have posted, in addition to what we've seen from Sutton.
What does the fingers crossed emoji mean in these cases? Are these guys sticking together as far as being done with the Broncos? Is it completely unrelated to that?
Tim Patrick saying, "See you soon" adds yet another fascinating wrinkle to this saga.
At any rate, we should have answers in the very near future as the Broncos have to become cap compliant by March 13.