Controversial former Broncos receiver somehow cashes in with rich extension
How did he get this contract?
Former Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, and it's clear that they have prioritized him in their long-term plans. On Tuesday, news of a three-year contract extension broke, which means Jeudy is locked up through the 2027 NFL season with the Browns and now has a contract that pays him $19 million per season:
Somehow, someway, Jeudy was able to net a huge extension, now paying him toward the top of the wide receiver market. This now makes him the 17th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on a per year basis. Jeudy is set to enter his fifth year in the NFL; his age-25 season. Much was made about Jeudy coming out of college in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was one of the deepest and best WR drafts in quite some time.
Well, while Jeudy has put up respectable production, he has not lived up to his draft status and has never had a 1,000-yard receiving season. He did, in 2022, just barely eclipse the 1,000-yard scrimmage mark. Jeudy has never caught more than 67 passes in season. He's never had more than 972 yards in a season, and he's never had more than six touchdowns in a season.
Over a full 17-game season, Jerry Jeudy's career averages are 63 receptions, 911 yards, and three touchdowns. This contract with the Cleveland Browns is certainly a bit of an overpay, but it's clear that they were desperate for a competent weapon next to Amari Cooper.
In 2023, Jeudy's catch percentage went down, as he only hauled in 62.1% of his targets, and has only caught 59.3% of his targets across his NFL career. While the issues surrounding his supposed drops are overblown, he has at times not truly maintained focus at times and has left quite a bit of production on the field.
For Jeudy, though, it's a nice payday, as he gets a whopping $41 million fully guaranteed. He also gets some long-term stability and does have a chance to really cement himself in the NFL as a very good WR.