Controversial former Broncos' player makes most obvious statement imaginable
The Denver Broncos have definitely had their share of controversial players, and this recent one made the most obvious statement imaginable. On a recent podcast, former Broncos' running back Melvin Gordon had this to say about his NFL career:
Yeah, you don't say? Melvin Gordon was a free agent signing by the team before the 2020 NFL Season. This signing was a bit interesting, as the team already had Phillip Lindsay who was coming off of two-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. Many thought that Gordon was just not really needed.
Across the 2020 and 2021 NFL Seasons in Denver, Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and had 2,275 offensive scrimmage yards in total. Gordon was very good for Denver for that short period of time, but as we can all remember, the fumbles kind of erased all of the good he did in Denver.
The fumbles truly got bad in the 2022 NFL Season, which led to the team cutting him during the year. He fumbled the ball five times on just 90 rushing attempts. Many of his fumbles really shifted the momentum in games and did heavily contribute to Broncos' losses. Given how cutthroat Broncos' social media can be at times, there is of course a montage of all of his fumbles with the Broncos:
Gordon played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 but has not been signed to an NFL team since. The inital move to bring Melvin Gordon to the team made some sence, as former GM John Elway was simply trying to load up around Drew Lock, who had just come off a very encouraging rookie season in 2019.
It wasn't odd what Elway did. Not only did Melvin Gordon come aboard, but the Broncos drafted two wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler as well. None of Gordon, Jeudy, or Hamler are with the team anymore, so many of the moves that Elway made that year ended up not being very good to say the least.
And years later, the Denver Broncos' run game is still kind of inconsistent. Javonte Williams is turning into someone that really shouldn't see the field anymore, and rookie RB Audric Estime is on IR. Hopefully the team can figure out the run game a bit in the coming weeks, as Bo Nix will not be able to develop properly without one.