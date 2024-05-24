CBS Sports commends Denver Broncos for "nice haul" in 2021 draft class
By Amir Farrell
Peter Prisco of CBS Sports recently regraded draft classes for all 32 NFL teams in the 2021 draft and gave the Denver Broncos a very generous assessment based on their haul. Denver's 2021 draft class included the following:
- Round 1, Pick 9: CB Patrick Surtain ll
- Round 2, Pick 35: RB Javonte Williams
- Round 3, Pick 98: G Quinn Meinerz
- Round 3, Pick 105: OLB Baron Browning
- Round 5, Pick 152: S Caden Sterns
- Round 5, Pick 164: S Jamar Johnson
- Round 6, Pick 219: WR Seth Williams
- Round 7, Pick 237: CB Kary Vincent Jr.
- Round 7, Pick 239: OLB Jonathon Cooper
- Round 7, Pick 253: DE Marquiss Spencer
In hindsight, of the 10 players selected by general manager George Paton, six have started a large chunk of games for the Broncos at some point during their respective careers. Prisco referred to Denver's 2021 class as a "nice haul" and gave the Broncos an 'A' grade. Considering the Broncos still missed on a few of their final selections to wrap up their class, which is expected in the later rounds, I would say an 'A' is a very fair grade.
Former first-round pick cornerback Patrick Surtain ll has already cemented himself as arguably the league's most talented corner. Second-round pick running back Javonte Williams has shown plenty of flashes of being an elite running back in the league and it definitely appears he could be returning to full form in 2024. Meanwhile, Denver's third-round selections stand out as well. Landing guard Quinn Meinerz and edge rusher Baron Browning very late on Day 2 turned out to be great value for the team's future.
Meinerz is well on his way toward a massive contract extension that could make him one of the NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen and Browning has shown legitimate flashes of being an every-down starter at the NFL level. George Paton deserves a round of applause for his first draft class being one of the most important classes in recent memory.