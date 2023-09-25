Can the Broncos still make the playoffs after 0-3 start?
The Broncos start their 2023-24 season 0-3, can they still make the playoffs? Only one team has done it in the decade, five teams have done it in NFL history.
The Denver Broncos lost their third game of the season in the most embarrassing way possible, by a score of 20-70 against the Miami Dolphins. It was a historic game, as Miami had the most offensive yards in a single game in NFL History (726), and broke over ten franchise records. Additionally, it became the third-ever game in NFL history where a team scored more than 70 points (the first since 1966). Simply embarrassing for the Denver Broncos.
2023-24 is the first season in Russell Wilson's career where he starts 0-3. Now, regarding Sean Payton, he has started a season 0-3 multiple times, to be specific three times over his career. He started 0-3 in 2007, 2015, and 2016, and finished those three seasons with a 7-9 win-loss record respectively.
The good thing is that the season is not over, and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson talked about it after the game ...
""The reality is we got 14 games left and you got to put your blinders on and you got to know it's a race, and you’ve got to know that it’s a journey, and you got to know that it’s a battle, and you got to know that you're starting in the far outside lane.""- QB Russell Wilson after 20-70 loss @ MIA
Five teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after starting the season 0-3. These teams are ...
- 1981: New York Jets - finished 10-5-1
- 1992: Chargers - finished 11-5
- 1995: Lions - finished 10-6
- 1998: Bills - finished 10-6
- 2018: Texans - finished 11-5
The Texans are the only team to do it in the decade. It was Deshaun Watson's first season as the franchise's starting quarterback. Houston started 0-3, two of those losses were on the road. Following the 0-3 start, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, JJ Watt, and company, led by head coach Bill O'Brien, the Texans won nine consecutive games, five of those at home, the other four on the road. After nine consecutive wins, Houston closed the season with a 2-2 win-loss record, winning their fifth-ever AFC South Championship. The Texans lost in the first round of the playoffs against their division rival, Indianapolis Colts, but became the first team since Buffalo in 1998, 20 years later, to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-3.
The Broncos do not have an easy schedule, but anything is possible. Nine out of sixteen AFC teams (including the Broncos), and six out of sixteen NFC teams have one or zero wins so far in the season, which can make an easy path for Denver, at least for an over .500 record.
The next two Broncos' games are against two of these 15 teams, to be specific, against the Chicago Bears (0-3) on the road, and against the New York Jets (1-2) at home. If the Broncos can find a way to play better defensively, they can easily win these two games, and build a good momentum going forward.
Do you think that the Broncos can at least finish the season with a positive win-loss record?