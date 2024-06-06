Can the Broncos finally have a 1,000-yard wide receiver in the 2024 season?
The Denver Broncos have gotten low production from their wide receiver rooms over the last several years. Can that finally change in 2024? Well, you hope so, right? Much of this does hinge on the QB situation, and the last time that the Broncos had a 1,000-yard wide receiver, it was just year two for Courtland Sutton, and it ended in a Pro Bowl.
Since then, Sutton has not been able to reach 1,000 yards or the Pro Bowl. As of now, Sutton doesn't seem to be a 1,000-yard player anymore. He excels at the jump balls and is an elite red-zone threat, but does not rack up the yardage at this point. The 6'4" receiver turns 29 years old in October, so Sutton's best days are likely behind him.
That would leave two other players who have a realistic shot in 2024 to hit the 1,000-yard mark. And it's not going to be Josh Reynolds or Tim Patrick, two quality, veteran wide receivers who are clearly more rotational, complimentary pieces to a WR room. Even though Reynolds and Patrick won't rack up a ton of yards in 2024, their value to the team is immense.
The other two players who might be able to do it are second-year player Marvin Mims Jr and rookie WR Troy Franklin. Mims hardly caught the ball in 2023, but when he did, he was clearly explosive. He averaged 17.1 yards per reception and caught one touchdown. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a return man, which is awesome.
Also, for what it's worth, it would take Mims just 59 receptions to hit the 1,000-yard mark if he continued to average 17.1 yards per reception. The speed is there, and being able to separate is there as well. Now, could a rookie in Troy Franklin do it? I mean, what is stopping him? He's got the chemistry with Bo Nix from their time at Oregon, and even though he is not the most physically imposing wide receiver, he's got the agility and enough speed to generate separation.
The Denver Broncos might be in a spot where their top WRs finish with 500-800 yards and all have modest years. That would be nice, but it'd be even nicer to see the team have a breakout, 1000-yard player in 2024.