Caesars Colorado Promo Code: $1,250 Bonus to Back Russell Wilson
Wilson should be improved under new coach Sean Payton and you can profit from it
The Russell Wilson experiment didn’t work out last season, but the Broncos are doing everything they can to turn that around this season.
The projections for Wilson are down after a bad season and you can bet on him to turn it around with TWO chances to win big at Caesars Sportsbook Colorado!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus today:
Caesars Sportsbook Colorado Promo Code
If you miss your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus offer:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Colorado
- Use our promo code: FSNFLFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Each step above is required, so make sure that you use the promo code and your first deposit is at least $10.
Once you’ve completed each step above, your first bet at Caesars will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
Now let’s dig into the odds on Mr. Unlimited.
Russell Wilson Season-Long Passing Yards at Caesars
Wilson’s projected passing yards are set at 3,725.5 at Caesars after throwing for 3,524 yards last year.
Of course, Wilson will have to be better this season to beat that projection, but Wilson missed two games last season AND dealt with the losses of Javonte Williams and Tim Patrick.
New head coach Sean Payton is sure to make an effort to make the offense easier for Wilson and this team could get into shootouts with divisional games against the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders.
However you want to bet on your Broncos this fall, do it at Caesars so you’ll have a second chance to win big if you need it.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.