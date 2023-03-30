Can Caden Sterns validate passing on CJ Gardner-Johnson?
The safety position in Denver has been decent in the past couple of years. Free Safety Justin Simmons, who was tied for first place in interceptions in the 2022-23 season (6), has been a 2nd-Team All-Pro three times in the past four seasons, and veteran Strong Safety Kareem Jackson, who is a free agent, has not been great but has not been that bad.
CJ Gardner-Johnson, AKA "CJGJ", was one of the best Free Agent safeties in the 2023 Market. He had a breakout year with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the NFL in interceptions (tied in first place with 6). Many analysts were linking him to join the Denver Broncos. He played under Head Coach Sean Payton in New Orleans before he played for the Eagles, so with Kareem Jackson being a Free Agent, and with Sean Payton as the head coach, it was a logical destination for Gardner-Johnson. Instead, CJ decided to join former Saints Coach Dan Campbell in Detroit. He is now a Lion.
Now, the big question, is ... Who will be the Denver Broncos starting Strong Safety in 2023?
The Denver Broncos roster, at the moment, has Caden Sterns, PJ Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell in the safety position besides Justin Simmons. Caden Sterns showed last season, before getting injured, that he can be a starter for the Broncos. He appeared in five games, starting three, and had two interceptions.
In 2021, he had big plays as well. We still do not know if Denver will add another safety in Free Agency or via the 2023 NFL Draft, but at the moment, if he can stay healthy, Caden Sterns is in a prime position to be a starter next to star Safety Justin Simmons.
Sterns is still young, he is a very talented player, and has the chance not only to be a starter in 2023 but also has the chance to be the 2023 Denver Broncos breakout player of the year.