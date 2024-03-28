Broncos WR room has huge strength now with Josh Reynolds signing
The Denver Broncos made a modest and underrated signing on Wednesday in WR Josh Reynolds.
The Denver Broncos made a very strong and underrated free agency signing, adding to the WR room and making that unit even stronger in this huge aspect. The team's wide receiver group doesn't have a true game-changer or elite player, but it's now become a very deep unit and boasts a clear strength that should only help whoever is playing QB for the team in 2024.
Josh Reynolds, 29, signed two-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, adding another weapon for Sean Payton's offense. Over the last two years with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds has caught 78 passes for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns, so he's been a reliable WR2-3 target for Jared Goff. However, one clear advantage that Reynolds has is his 6'3" frame, which only adds to the insane height that the Broncos boast in this group:
The team could have five WRs on the roster in 2024 that are at least 6'2", and you never know, the team could still add to this group. On a side note, the Broncos top-four pass catchers appear to be Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, and Tim Patrick. If nothing else, this is an insanely deep room and will force opposing defenses to respect the Broncos beyond their top target.
With Reynolds being 29 and signing a two-year deal, this is clearly a short-term solution, so Denver should still target a WR in the 2024 NFL Draft if one they like falls into their laps or can otherwise be drafted. With the Broncos likely aiming toward a rebuilding year, perhaps with a rookie QB, a signing like Reynolds makes sense.
He's not a special WR, but he's rock-solid and a reliable target. Those types of players will always find work in the NFL and always have roles in any offense. I do actually think, too, that this signing could make it more likely that Denver takes a rookie QB. In a different scenario, Reynolds would have made sense for the Broncos if they were wanting to add quality, veteran talent to make a Super Bowl push.
But signing him at this juncture does lead me to believe that Sean Payton wants to bring in a rookie QB and have him surrounded by solid NFL players on offense.