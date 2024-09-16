Broncos Week 7 opponent shockingly looks like the best team in football
The Denver Broncos are 0-2 and may have another obvious blowout loss on the way in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season. I am not sure where this Broncos team has a win on their schedule. It's truly been that bad, but to be fair, the Broncos did lose by 50 points to the Miami Dolphins and were somehow able to right the ship en route to a respectable eight-win season.
There should be some light at the end of the tunnel. The team started 1-5 last year before ripping off five wins in a row. Their defense was the main issue in 2023, but now the script has flipped a bit. Denver's defense is actually playing a lot better to begin the season and is not actively losing the team games.
However, it's now the offense that is the main issue. Well, the team is set to travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in primetime in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season, and I don't mean to alarm people, but the Saints have been unquestionably a top-3 team in football through two weeks.
Through two games, they are averaging over forty-five points per game.
Folks, this is bad news. Derek Carr, who terrorized the Denver Broncos for years, is playing insane football and has already thrown five touchdown passes and is just tearing up opposing defenses. The Saints went into Dallas and totally embarrassed the Cowboys, who are usually on their A+++ game at home.
The two teams meet in New Orleans in Week 7, and it just does not feel like a fun time for the Denver Broncos. This might rival the Miami Dolphins blowout loss from 2023 if the current trends hold, as I am not sure the Broncos defense is going to have an answer for anything the Saints would throw at them. Yes, there are four games before them, and you just never know what happens.
The Saints could collapse and the Broncos could figure it out, but it just does not look great for Denver at this point, and a team that was once seen among the most underwhelming in football heading into the 2024 season now looks like a top team that will not only cruise to double-digit wins, but maybe even a division title and a playoff victory.
The Denver Broncos might be in line for a brutal game in Week 7.