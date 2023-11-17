Broncos Week 12 opponent working out a former disgraced quarterback
Can this get any better?
The Cleveland Browns are working out, of all players, former Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. This season keeps getting better and better. Can you imagine Joe Flacco starting for the Browns when they come to Denver in Week 12? It would be the most hilarious of scenarios. Well, the veteran QB is still hanging around, and with their starting QB Deshaun Watson out for the year, it'd make sense for the Browns to add to their QB room.
In terms of experience, there probably isn't a better option on the market right now than Joe Flacco, who played for the Denver Broncos in 2019 in the most bland, uninspiring QB tenure in recent NFL history. What makes this even more funny is if the Browns end up signing Flacco and somehow ends up playing for the Browns when they play the Broncos.
Flacco, 38, has been hanging around in the NFL since 2008, and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. After the 2018 NFL Season, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos and played in eight games for the team. He threw for six touchdowns and five interceptions in those eight games. The Broncos went 2-6 in Flacco's tenure.
Then-rookie QB Drew Lock took over during the final five games of the season, and Denver went 4-1 in those games. The Broncos' offense also scored a touchdown more per game with Lock in the lineup instead of Flacco. I'm not sure Joe Flacco's tenure in Denver could have inspired me to make a ham sandwich. It was that bad. Flacco was another veteran retread that didn't work in Denver.
He fell into the abyss of irrelevant Broncos' QBs like Lock, Case "Keesum" as John Elway eloquently put it, Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Teddy Bridgewater, and a slew of other QBs. Anyway, Flacco is not much of a QB anymore besides being a veteran presence in the locker room. He's thrown for 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions over his career.
He also has a 10-5 playoff record, which is pretty nice. The Browns are probably going to cycle threw all of the QBs on their roster including Flacco, if they sign him. Currently, the team plays on starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson. We'll see if DTR ends up being the starter when the Browns play the Broncos in Denver in Week 12.