Broncos vs. Raiders: Every time the rivals have kicked off a season against each other
The Denver Broncos will kick off the 2023 NFL season against their No.1 rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
September 12, 2011
The most memorable thing about this game came just before the final gun of the first half. There, Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski matched an NFL record by kicking a 63-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 16-3.
Those three points made up the final difference in the end.
The Broncos made a furious attempt to pull it out in the end, but they came up short. Kyle Orton threw for over 300 yards for the Broncos but Raiders running back Darren McFadden racked up 150 yards on the ground and the Raiders left Denver with the win.
Final Score: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
September 9, 2019
This was the kickoff of the Vic Fangio era and it was one of those games where Raiders running back Josh Jacobs burned the Broncos.
Jacobs rushed for 85 yards and found the end zone twice. He also had a 28-yard reception in the game.
The Broncos had their opportunities, but where the Raiders scored touchdowns, they kicked field goals.
It was a tough start for Fangio, which also included the debut of Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback.
Final Score: Raiders 24, Broncos 16
In these season-opening games between these two teams, the Broncos lead the series 5-3.