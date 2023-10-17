Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 Opening Odds Give Denver Fans Hope
Denver is just a one-point underdog despite surrendering the most points in the NFL this season
This season has been tough sledding for the Broncos, but oddsmakers are projecting them to have a good chance to bounce back and beat the Packers this week!
Denver is a 1-point underdog at home against visiting Green Bay, but there are more ways than one to bet on this game.
Let’s dig a little deeper into this matchup to see where we can find some betting value (and $200 in guaranteed bonus bets at DraftKings)!
Broncos vs. Packers Week 7 Opening Odds
Denver is just a slight underdog this week (-105 moneyline odds) against the Packers (-115 moneyline odds).
This year has already been a bit of a disappointment for both of these teams, but whoever wins this game will be much better positioned to save their season.
You should be warned, though. Denver is 0-5-1 against the spread (ATS) this season with an 0-3 record at home.
If that makes you hesitant to back your Broncos, I can’t blame you, but that’s why we have OPTIONS!
Green Bay has been one of the worst offenses in the NFLto start games, averaging 5.2 points in the first halves of games this season.
With the Packers coming off a tough loss and Jordan Love looking shaky (five interceptions in his past two games), this could be a great spot to back Denver in the first half at +105 odds!
If you can’t decide on picking a side in this game, you could instead bet over/under 44.5 total points.
The over has hit in four of six Broncos games and three of five Packers games this season. These teams combine to average 44.1 points per game.
The defenses, on the other hand, have combined to allow 55.9 points per game (a bit inflated due to Denver’s 70-20 loss to Miami).
But that still means there’s value in taking the over here, especially when you consider that Denver’s defense is among the lowest rated in the league by most metrics.
If you want to back your Broncos, bet on the over/under or even fade your team, you can do so with the guarantee that you’ll win $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings!
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings (no promo code needed), deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on Packers vs. Broncos Week 7.
