Broncos vs. Lions best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Keep betting Courtland Sutton)
Breaking down the three best players to bet to score a touchdown in the Denver Broncos-Detroit Lions matchup in Week 15.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos have a massive game in Week 15, as they take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday night in what could be considered a must-win for the team in the AFC playoff picture.
Detroit was upset in Week 14 by the Chicago Bears, but it will look to turn things around at home against Denver.
Betting on this game could be tricky with Denver set as an underdog, so why not pick some players to find the end zone?
Last week, Denver scored 24 points in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and two of the players I picked to score for Denver (Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams) both scored.
Can they do it again in Week 15?
Here are my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks:
Best anytime touchdown scorers for Broncos vs. Lions
- Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
- David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer
- Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
It is impossible to fade Courtland Sutton in a touchdown scorer prop this season.
The No. 1 wideout for Denver is making crazy catch after crazy catch this season, and he’s found the end zone in 10 of his 13 games this season.
It’s hard to find a more consistent option at wide receiver, and I think Sutton will thrive against a Detroit team that was torched by DJ Moore and Justin Fields last week.
Sutton has seen his targets dip a bit in recent weeks, but he’s still scored in back-to-back games and seven of his last eight.
David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer
If you’re going to bet on a Detroit player this week, it should be David Montgomery.
Monty failed to find the end zone last week, just the second time all season that he hasn’t scored for Detroit.
Even though the Broncos’ defense has improved from earlier in the season, Denver is still allowing 5.1 yards per carry and has given up 13 rushing scores this season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Lions’ goal-line back punch one in this week.
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
Can Javonte Williams find the end zone again?
The Denver running back scored his third touchdown of the season last week, and he saw yet another huge workload, getting 20 touches in the win over the Chargers.
Now, he faces a Detroit team that, like Denver, has allowed 13 rushing scores this season. Don’t be shocked if Javonte scores strictly because of the volume he sees in this offense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.