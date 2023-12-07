Broncos vs. Chargers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Trust Courtland Sutton)
Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams are great targets to find the end zone in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos need a division win in Week 14 if they want to truly stay alive for a playoff spot in the AFC, which means the team’s offense is going to have to get going after a down-showing last week.
Luckily for the Broncos, they are taking on a Los Angeles Chargers team that has been one of the worst defensive teams in football this season.
Even though the Chargers held the awful New England Patriots scoreless last week, the team is still allowing the fifth most yards per play in the league.
There are two Broncos that I think are in a great spot to score as well as a dark horse to take on the Los Angeles side.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Broncos vs. Chargers
- Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
- Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
- Joshua Kelley anytime touchdown scorer
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown machine for the Denver Broncos this season, scoring in nine of his 12 games, including six of his last seven matchups.
The Broncos and Sutton have an extremely favorable matchup in Week 14, as they’ll take on a Los Angeles Chargers team that has allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season (eighth most in the NFL) and the second most passing yards in the league.
Russell Wilson should look Sutton’s way often – he’s been targeted at least five times in four straight games – and Sutton has had a knack for making tough catches and finding the end zone in 2023.
He’s a terrific bet in Week 14.
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
Javonte Williams only has two scores so far this season, but he’s been a touch monster for Denver in 2023.
Over his last five games, Williams has 16, 21, 13, 25 and 30 touches. With that kind of usage, he’s in a good spot to score against a Chargers team that has allowed 13 rushing scores this season, the eighth most in the NFL.
With Denver’s offense not exactly being high-powered, we’re better off betting on players that have clear paths to red zone looks.
Joshua Kelley anytime touchdown scorer
This is a long shot, but it appears that Kelley could have a bigger role in the Chargers’ offense this week.
With Keenan Allen likely getting shadowed by Pat Surtain II, there aren’t many proven options in the Los Angeles offense after Austin Ekeler.
Kelley may get the hot hand on Sunday, which could lead to a few red zone looks. For what it’s worth, he’s scored twice already this season.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.