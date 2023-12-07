Broncos vs. Chargers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Trust Courtland Sutton)

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: With Austin Ekeler struggling, the #Chargers could possibly look to give more carries to backup Joshua Kelley, Head Coach Brandon Staley told reporters.



“A competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening.”



Austin Ekeler had 14 carries… pic.twitter.com/0wJU4F3zYg