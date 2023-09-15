Broncos vs. Commanders Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know for Week 2
The Denver Broncos look to improve to 1-1 on the season as they host the Washington Commanders. Here's all the information you need to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Season is here and for the Denver Broncos (0-1), that means a meeting with the Washington Commanders (1-0).
Washington is coming off a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals and expects to again lean heavily on their defense this week. For the Broncos, they were dealt a 17-16 loss to the Raiders and hope for more from their offense in this one.
Here's all the information you need to be prepared for the action this weekend.
Broncos key injuries
While Denver will be without Greg Dulchich, they should have Jerry Jeudy back. He was out with a hamstring injury in Week 1 but has been a full participant in practice. They should also get rookie Riley Moss back from a core muscle injury. Denver had issues in the secondary, especially from Damarri Mathis, so Moss making his debut would be a welcome sight.
Broncos vs. Commanders Odds Week 1
Denver heads into this one as the favorite with a -3.5 spread. They sit at a -200 moneyline with the Commanders at +168. The over/under is 38.5, which means the oddsmakers don't see this one turning into a shootout. Based on how each offense played in Week 1, that makes a lot of sense.
Broncos vs. Commanders game information
Here is all the information you need to catch the action this weekend
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, CO
Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Broncos Radio Network
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV