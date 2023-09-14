Is Jerry Jeudy Playing This Week? (Latest injury update for Commanders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 2)
The latest injury update for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
By Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, looks to be in a good spot to play in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.
Jeudy missed the team’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, but he was questionable for that game before being ruled out. If he returns in Week 2, it would be a much-needed boost to the Denver offense.
Jerry Jeudy injury status for Week 2 game against Washington Commanders
Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to earn a questionable tag or better in Week 2 against the Commanders
Best prop bet for Denver Broncos if Jerry Jeudy plays in Week 2
Russell Wilson OVER 227.5 passing yards
Russell Wilson looked sharp at times in Week 1, but he ended up throwing for just 177 yards despite completing 27 passes.
The Broncos could use Jeudy’s big-play ability on the outside, especially since tight end Greg Dulcich is likely out in Week 2.
Courtland Sutton (four catches, 32 yards, touchdown in Week 1) also could use another player to take some attention off of him on offense. If Jeudy returns, it should be a boost to the entire Denver offense.
Jerry Jeudy injury history
When he’s on the field, Jeudy is probably the most-talented receiver on this Denver team. The issue is that he’s missed time in each of the last two seasons.
Here’s a look at Jeudy’s injury history:
- Sept. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Nov. 2020: Shoulder – did not miss time
- Nov. 2020: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – went on IR, missed six games
- Sept. 2022: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed remainder of game
- Nov. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull
- Aug. 2023: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed Week 1
When is Jerry Jeudy coming back?
If Jeudy is unable to go against the Commanders, his next chance to play comes on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Miami Dolphins.
Denver Broncos next 5 opponents
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 1
- New York Jets, Sunday Oct. 8
- Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 12
- Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 22
Denver Broncos injury report
- Jerry Jeudy – Limited on Wednesday
- Frank Clark – Limited on Wednesday
- D.J. Jones – Limited on Wednesday
- Riley Moss – Limited on Wednesday
- Greg Dulcich – DNP Wednesday
Washington Commanders injury report
- Chase Young – Limited on Wednesday
- Curtis Samuel – Limited on Wednesday
- Terry McLaurin – Full Participant Wednesday
- Sam Cosmi – Full Participant Wednesday
- Jartavius Martin – DNP Wednesday
