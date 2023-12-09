Broncos vs. Chargers best NFL prop bets for Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are amongst the teams battling out for a spot in the AFC Playoffs and the loser of this Sunday's matchup will have the odds supremely stacked against them heading into the final weeks of the season.
If you want to find out the betting odds and my best bet for the game, you'll find them in my full betting preview here.
I also have a few player props I'm going to bet on for this game so if you want to dabble in those, continue reading.
Best Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Chargers
- Courtland Sutton OVER 57.5 receiving yards
- Javonte Williams OVER 15.5 rushing attempts
- Austin Ekeler UNDER 49.5 rushing yards
Courtland Sutton OVER 57.5 receiving yards
Courtland Sutton continues to be the best offensive weapon for the Broncos. He's gone over 57.5 receiving yards in three-straight games and now he gets to face a weak Chargers secondary that allows 7.2 yards per throw, which ranks 28th in the NFL.
Sutton should thrive on Sunday.
Javonte Williams OVER 15.5 rushing attempts
The Broncos have increased the amount of times they've called running plays in recent weeks. Over their last three games, they've run the ball on 48.55% of plays, which is the seventh most in the league over that stretch. Javonte Wlliams has had at least 16 carries in three of the Broncos' last five games so I expect him to go over that mark once again this weekend.
Austin Ekeler UNDER 49.5 rushing yards
Reports have come out that the Chargers will look to Joshua Kelley to receive a higher percentage of the carries over the next few weeks after Austin Ekeler has failed to perform up to expectations. Ekeler is averaging just 49.6 rushing yards per game this year while averaging a measly 3.5 yards per carry.
Now, with a decreased work load, I expect him to go well under his total of 49.5 against the Broncos.
