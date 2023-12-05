Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14
Breaking down the odds, trends, injuries, key players, and best bet prediction for NFL Week 14 action in the AFC West between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Denver Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for an AFC West showdown in Week 14.
The Broncos playoff chances took a hit by losing to the Houston Texans in Week 13, but they're still alive in the playoff race at 6-6 and can get back on track with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Chargers likely need to win out to have a shot at making the postseason.
Broncos vs. Chargers odds, spread, and total
Broncos vs. Chargers betting trends
- Broncos are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Broncos' last seven games
- Broncos are 13-6 straight up in their last 19 games vs. Chargers
- The UNDER is 11-2 the last 13 times the Broncos played the Chargers on the road
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Chargers' last 10 games
- Chargers are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in December
Broncos vs. Chargers injury reports
Denver Broncos injury report
- Greg Dulcich - TE - IR
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Ja'Sir Taylor - CB - Questionable
- Nick Vannett - TE - Questionable
- Zack Bailey - OT - Questionable
Broncos vs. Chargers how to watch
- Date: Thursday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Denver Broncos Record: 6-6
- Los Angeles Chargers Record: 5-7
Broncos vs. Chargers key players to watch
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton: The Broncos' best offensive weapon continuously seems to be Courtland Sutton, who leads the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (637), and touchdowns (9). Now, he and the Broncos get to face a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.2 yards per throw. He's the key to Denver's success on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen: No player in the NFL has more receptions than Keenan Allen this season, who has already hauled in 102 catches for 1,175 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chargers have a lot of issues this season, but Allen isn't one of them.
Broncos vs. Chargers prediction and pick
The UNDER has hit a ton for both teams lately, but I think now is the time to take a shot on the OVER. Analytically, these are two of the worst defenses in the NFL and aren't nearly good enough to warrant a total in the low 40s.
They're 28th and 31st in opponent yards per play, 26th and 30th in opponent EPA per Play, 29th and 30th in opponent success rate, and 20th and 29th in opponent points per game. Without even considering the two offenses, the defenses alone make this OVER bet worth it.
Don't be fooled by the Chargers' game last week that was a 6-0 defense. This is a completely different matchup and I expect it to result in a high-scoring affair.
