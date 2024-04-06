4 Broncos veterans who could surprisingly not make the 53-man roster
These four Denver Broncos players could have some tough sledding to make this year's roster.
When you look at the Denver Broncos' current roster, you could compile quite a list of players who will have their hands full in terms of making this year's team. It is a young, inexperienced roster, something one would expect during a rebuild.
But the Broncos are also a team that needs new direction, one that takes them from the depths of the AFC West back into contention for the playoffs and more. So, the team could certainly be looking to evaluate talent in a much different way this season, which could mean that very few players are safe.
The release of Justin Simmons already showed that.
These four players could easily be left off of the 53-man roster to start the 2024 season as well.
Luke Wattenberg, Offensive Lineman
This wouldn't be a massive surprise, but the Broncos do need a new center after allowing Lloyd Cushenberry to leave in free agency. Luke Wattenberg figured to compete for that job, but there might be too much competition for him now.
Wattenberg will be entering his third year in the league. A fifth-round pick out of Washington in 2022, he has played in 23 games but made just one start thus far in his career. He can play the center position and did so in college. He was expected to be the competition for second-year player Alex Forsyth to replace Cushenberry.
But earlier in the week, the Broncos added to that position, signing veteran Sam Mustipher. Wattenberg is likely the No. 3 guy in that race right now and could easily be the odd man out.