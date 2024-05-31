Broncos veteran QB continues to maintain lead in Denver's QB competition
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos wrapped up their second week of OTAs Thursday evening with the team's three quarterbacks continuing to evenly split reps day by day. However, with the organization having yet to announce its starter for the position, does this mean that there is an open competition? Certainly so and it appears there may be an early leader.
Broncos veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham, entering the second year of his two-year contract with the franchise, appears to have the early lead in the room. The sixth-year NFL veteran looked "steady" throughout Denver's second week of OTAs and continued to make smart decisions. Thursday, Stidham reportedly had the "play of the day" completing a 55-yard touchdown to second-year wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. who had a great week of practice.
While most fans are concerned knowing rookie quarterback Bo Nix is just behind Stidham in Denver's quarterback competition, there is still plenty of room for a lead change between the two signal callers. Stidham has been careful with the football and making smart check-downs when needed, however, this does not mean his performance has been miles ahead of Nix's. In fact, according to multiple local reporters, Nix has thrown the ball "extremely well" and has been displaying some impressive arm strength.
As for Stidham's individual performance, it should come as no surprise that he appears to obtain the lead in Denver's open quarterback competition. The 27-year-old former Las Vegas Raider and New England Patriot has five years of NFL experience and started two games for the Broncos under head coach Sean Payton in 2023. The continuity in Denver's offensive scheme is certainly paying dividends and giving him the edge in the room.
However, with the team investing a first-round pick in quarterback Bo Nix and the rookie continuing to make minor improvements weekly, it appears it will only be a matter of time before Stidham loses grasp of that lead in the offseason.