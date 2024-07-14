Broncos underwhelming running back predicted to be a bust in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos running back room could end up looking a bit different in 2024 than it did in 2023, and their longest-tenured RB could be on the way out. At least, I think he can be on the way out. Javonte Williams was the Broncos second-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft, and this stands as one of the worst moves of George Paton's tenure thus far.
Williams averaged less than four yards per carry in 2024, and his knee injury that he suffered in the 2022 NFL Season certainly could have still been lingering. Bleacher Report outlined one player from each NFL team that could end up being a bust in the coming season, and for the Broncos, they did select Williams:
"Look, I'm not giving up on his talent; the situation might not be positive for Javonte Williams. He missed 13 games in 2022 and averaged only 3.6 yards per carry last year, while Jaleel McLaughlin impressed as a rookie. Denver then drafted Audric Estime. Williams' snap share may be trending the wrong direction in 2024."- David Kenyon
The big tell for me that the team might not be sold on Javonte Williams is them taking Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft. Estime is younger and has fresher legs, and with the team seeing Jaleel McLaughlin playing quite well this offseason and still having Samaje Perine, Javonte Williams might not be all that safe.
Honestly, if Denver could fetch a late-round draft pick for the former UNC RB, they should take that chance. I guess if you're still optimistic about him, you think that he can return to his rookie season form when he was literally carrying other grown men on his back.
I don't know, man; it's been three years of his career thus far, and he's just not panned out nearly as well as I am sure the Denver Broncos have hoped. If he does make the team's roster for Week 1, could he end up being the biggest bust?