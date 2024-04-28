Broncos UDFAs who could steal a roster spots at training camp
3. Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
The Denver Broncos have assembled quite the running back group. This was a position that had major questions a year ago at this time, and frankly not much depth at all. Now, they might have an embarrassment of riches.
Last year's UDFA star Jaleel McLaughlin made the roster after a sensational camp/preseason, and wound up ranking in the top five on the team in total touches last year. Could the Broncos have another gem at the running back position on their hands in Blake Watson?
Watson is smaller at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, but he's tough as nails. He started off his college career at Old Dominion where he showed off his three-down abilities. He was originally recruited to college as a wide receiver, and transitioned to running back during the 2019 season. He's also got kick return experience.
No matter where he's lined up, Watson has big play abilities. He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical jump as well as an 11'3" broad jump. The athleticism is off the charts, and Watson was extremely productive with it. He had 113 catches in college and over 1,600 yards from scrimmage this past season at Memphis.
What you notice right away with Watson is his ability to stay on his feet after initial contact. He's got good balance and is outstanding in space. Even with the Broncos having good depth at running back, it's not out of the question that a weapon like this with a draftable grade could come in and force his way onto the team.