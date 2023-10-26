Broncos stole Chiefs rookie who could make debut on Sunday
Could former Chiefs DL make his Broncos debut on Sunday against his old team?
The Denver Broncos have been doing a little bit of tinkering with the back end of their roster lately, and because of the rumor mill heating up regarding the NFL trade deadline (October 31), a lot of these moves have been flying under the radar. One move that really flew under the radar was actually made before the Broncos' victory against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They put in a waiver claim on former Chiefs sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn, a defensive lineman out of Texas.
Now, the rookie has a chance to potentially make his Denver Broncos debut as the team attempts to end a 16-game losing streak against his old team.
Coburn is 6-foot-2, 341 pounds, and was a pre-draft favorite for many in the NFL Draft community. Here's what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about him:
"A stout but athletic nose tackle with nimble feet, Coburn can sit down and muddy run lanes or create difficulties for pin-and-pull blocking schemes with his interior agility. While he’s not a three-down lineman, he does have the bull rush and activity level to cause issues as a rusher. He’s more than capable of pressing and separating from blocks as a two-gapping plugger but requires more consistent technique to improve his consistency in that area. Coburn’s blend of girth, power, and agility could be coveted by teams looking for help along the interior."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
The defensive line has been problematic for the Denver Broncos at times this season. In particular, the Broncos aren't getting good enough production from the defensive end spot opposite of Zach Allen. Players like Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, and even Elijah Garcia have gotten chances there. We've seen the Broncos utilize players like Tyler Lancaster off the practice squad lately as additional depth, but Lancaster only has one practice squad promotion remaining and the Broncos may want to be selective with that.
All of that to say, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see Keondre Coburn get a shot to immediately play for the Broncos, and his first game would be against his former team. The Broncos snatched him up off of waivers because they obviously had a good grade on him in the NFL Draft process, and a number of other people did as well. Pro Football Focus actually had Coburn graded as a top-100 prospect overall.
The Broncos have struggled against the run at times this season, and we've seen that come back to bite them in a variety of situations. Even if Coburn only gets 12-15 snaps against a team like Kansas City, putting him out there for some early downs and seeing if he can make a difference in winning at the line of scrimmage could be super beneficial for the Broncos.
With Eyioma Uwazurike suspended, the Broncos need as many darts as they can get on the defensive line to find some cost-controlled gems, and Coburn could be exactly that. If he ends up being a nice find, it's all the sweeter that he came from a division rival.
You'll feel like you're stealing too after you claim Bet365's GUARANTEED $150 sign-up bonus! If you bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on any Broncos vs. Chiefs wager, you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose! Coburn's arrival isn't the only thing worth celebrating today - sign up for Bet365 now.