Broncos star receiver could drastically shake up 2024 NFL Draft plans
Could Courtland Sutton be traded before the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos reported for voluntary OTAs on April 15, and one notable absence was wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton's absence wasn't just because the offseason work is voluntary, either. It was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Sutton is actually unhappy with his current contract situation.
Sutton has just two years and $2 million in guarantees left on his contract with the Broncos, so it's understandable that he would be seeking more guaranteed money at the age of 28 (he turns 29 in October).
The timing of Courtland Sutton wanting a contract extension is certainly not convenient for the Denver Broncos. If everything was going great for the organization and there was stability at the quarterback position, then perhaps the team could give him a 2-3 year extension and add a bunch of guaranteed money to his deal to keep him in Denver through his prime years.
Unfortunately, the Broncos are in a position right now where they have already indicated they are going a different direction as a team than paying guys like Sutton. Sutton, to be fair, is coming off of what many consider to be the best year of his pro career despite the fact that he made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Sutton had a QB rating over 120 when targeted last season, and caught a career-high 10 touchdowns despite ranking 56th in the NFL in total targets.
Given the fact that Sutton is set to turn 29 in October and wants a new contract now, it could make sense for the Broncos to move on and get as much value as they can while they still can. The Broncos have already said goodbye this offseason to Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy, Josey Jewell, Lloyd Cushenberry III, and others. It would be such an odd pivot to give Courtland Sutton an extension, all things considered.
And frankly, Sutton has seemingly been hinting that he might not be around much longer in Denver this offseason. He posted some "cryptic" messages after Russell Wilson was released. He poasted on Instagram earlier in the offseason what felt like a goodbye message. He changed his Twitter/X bio to say, "what's next?" along with a cover photo that simply says, "paused".
It seems, from the outside looking in, that Sutton is weighing his options and the timing of this report that he's unhappy about his contract is not coincidental. Although the Broncos had OTAs, it could have been that Sutton was simply training and rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery. Instead, it was deliberately reported that he wants a new contract. And I don't think he's getting that from Denver.
The Broncos are just over a week out from the 2024 NFL Draft. If they can get a fair offer for Sutton, they should probably take it, as good as he was for them last season.