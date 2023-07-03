Broncos sleeper WR making early impression on new coaching staff
Second-year Broncos WR Brandon Johnson has made quite the impression on Denver's new offensive staff.
By Amir Farrell
As the Denver Broncos inch closer and closer to their annual training camp that will take place in late-July and early-August, we can look ahead to the upcoming position battles and analyze which individual players are set to make some noise based on their performances at the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
In a very crowded wide receiver room this offseason, second-year player Brandon Johnson is one of many young wideouts looking to steal a spot on the final depth chart as Sean Payton is expected to carry six wide receivers in 2023, and possibly even seven if he wishes to.
While it will be a very grueling and tough competition against veteran WRs Lil'Jordan Humphrey, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson reportedly looked "amazing" at OTAs and minicamp just a few weeks ago. According to Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan, Johnson made some "nice" catches during OTAs and has looked "really good" this offseason for a second consecutive year.
Rewind to last offseason when Brandon Johnson was having a rookie competition against fellow UDFA Jalen Virgil, Johnson, unfortunately, fell short in the competition after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings, which ultimately led to Virgil making the team.
Despite not making the 53-man roster, Johnson was signed to the practice squad and eventually given the opportunity to appear in seven games during the course of the season and even started one game against the Arizona Cardinals in which he totaled three receptions for 30 receiving yards (second leading receiver). Three games prior to that matchup, Johnson caught his first career touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers, and was the only touchdown scored by the Broncos in that game...sigh.
When healthy, Johnson has shown he is fully capable of showcasing his abilities as a solid depth piece in a wide receiver room however, will be much more difficult this offseason to make the roster as closely as he nearly did last year, due to additional talent brought in by head coach Sean Payton. Although, it is very noteworthy that Johnson has put a very encouraging impression on the new coaching staff as Andrew Mason mentioned, and will ultimately give him the benefit of the doubt heading into his second training camp.
However, under Sean Payton, everything is going to be earned and done consistently because "flashes" will not suffice or guarantee a roster spot in a room that already features Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick.
Johnson, who is turning 25 years old this month, is also, interestingly enough, the cousin of NFL legendary WR Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and has always looked up to the 6X Pro Bowler's game. Hopefully, for Brandon Johnson, a little bit of that blood they share can work up some magic in his game this upcoming training camp as he aims to make the final roster.