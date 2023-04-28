Broncos should inquire about D'Andre Swift after Lions draft Jahmyr Gibbs
The Detroit Lions made a huge misstep when they took Jahmyr Gibbs at pick 12. The Broncos should now inquire about D'Andre Swift. I'm not sure what the Lions' General Manager Brad Holmes was thinking, but man, what a huge mistake they made.
With needs along the defense, the Detroit Lions decided to take a running back at pick 12 in Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama. Gibbs shares a lot of qualities to Saints' running back Alvin Kamara. He's an elite receiving threat but was about the last position the Detroit Lions needed.
They signed David Montgomery to a three-year deal and also have D'Andre Swift on the roster. However, with Gibbs being drafted, that tells me that D'Andre Swift could be had for a rather cheap price. I just don't see any way that the Lions would field a three-man RB room like this.
They could likely land a late-round pick for Swift, who was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 13 games in all three seasons. He's rushed for 512, 617, and 542 yards in his three seasons on a 4.7 yards per carry average.
He's also added 156 receptions for 1,198 yards in those three years, with 25 total touchdowns scored. Swift would make a ton of sense on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos do need to improve their running back room even with the signing of Samaje Perine.
Javonte Williams might not be ready for week one and his serious knee injury could prevent him from returning to his true form until much later. Swift is still just 24 years old and has proven to be an effective running back in the NFL.
The Lions practically gave away Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, and I don't see why a team like the Broncos couldn't trade away a late round pick to acquire Swift. D'Andre Swift and Javonte Williams would form a very solid running back duo and one that Sean Payton would surely be able to deploy effectively.