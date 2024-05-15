Broncos schedule leaks tracker: Every 2024 schedule leak so far
The Denver Broncos' 2024 opponents are already known, but fans are going to find out when all those games are going to happen when the schedule is released on Wednesday, May 15. Until the schedule is officially released at 6 PM MT on May 15, we're monitoring every rumored matchup and leak around the football world.
We're going to track which games are confirmed to be on the Denver Broncos 2024 schedule as well as what games are rumored to be on the schedule.
Broncos schedule 2024: Confirmed games for 2024 season
Preseason
Preseason Week 1:
Preseason Week 2:
Preseason Week 3:
Regular Season
Week 1: @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: @ New York Jets
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7: @ New Orleans Saints
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10: @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11:
Week 12:
Week 13:
Week 14: BYE
Week 15:
Week 16:
Week 17:
Week 18:
Broncos schedule 2024: Latest updates and leaks
Here we will take a look at some potential matchups getting leaked but not necessarily confirmed by the NFL, the team, or one of the major NFL reporters. Keep checking back for more updates.
Broncos rumored to be opening 2024 season against Seattle Seahawks
Benjamin Allbright, who works with the Denver Broncos flagship radio station (KOA Colorado) had a similar cryptic tweet at the 2024 NFL Draft when the letters of a post spelled out "ITS BO" as he was talking about the Denver Broncos' direction in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
This is about as close to a true confirmation as you will get as Allbright is well-connected and does receive the schedule in advance of the 6 PM MT release.
Broncos vs. Russell Wilson happening in Week 2?
Here's another potential schedule leak from Allbright, who is responding to someone talking about wanting to see the Broncos "crush" Russell Wilson.
Broncos going to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs in Week 3?
It's important to take these kinds of rumors with a grain of salt, but it looks like the Broncos could be making a road trip to Tampa Bay in Week 3 of the 2024 season. That would be an interesting early-season travel itinerary with the Seahawks in Week 1 (on the road), in Denver for Week 2 against Russell Wilson, and then flying out to Florida to take on the Bucs in the September heat? Yikes.
Broncos could get a shot at revenge vs. Jets in Week 4
If the rumored leaks are true, the Broncos would be playing three of their first four games of the season on the road, and three of their first four games of the season against top 12 defenses in terms of points allowed last year (Steelers 6th, Bucs 7th, Jets 12th).
Denver Broncos BYE week in Week 14?
What primetime games are the Denver Broncos playing in 2024?
Continue to check back for updates as the Broncos are not currently rumored for any 2024 primetime games.