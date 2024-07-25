Broncos rookie got some tough coaching early on in training camp
If rookies are going to contribute to this Denver Broncos team right away in the 2024 season, they are going to have to do their part to limit repeated mistakes on the field. That was something head coach Sean Payton emphasized before the team's start to training camp when he was asked about what he's looking for in the day to day from young players.
"I think are the mistakes being repeated and are they trying to do what is being coached? How well are they doing it? There is a series of things that we look at when we evaluate these guys. Certainly, talent is one [of the things], but how well are they doing it? Everyone in here who has covered this game has seen preseason games where they see a rookie and there is this kid named [RB] Jaleel McLaughlin and we’re in San Francisco and he has over 105 yards. He grew that night. Something took place that night. That is what we are looking for."- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
The Denver Broncos won't officially open training camp practices until July 26, but that seems to be more semantics than anything else. The rookies reported last week and the team has already been out there for acclimation practices, and the media was there to observe.
One of the main takeaways for those in attendance was the fact that rookie Troy Franklin was getting some tough coaching from Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton. Sean Payton was asked about it after the practice session.
"He stays on most of them. He stays on most of them. He coaches them hard, he coaches them with love because he sees what they have. It’s [WR] Troy [Franklin] today, but he’s an equal opportunity… He’s teaching all the time. He’s teaching all the time. I’ve been with him a long time, and I like hearing it. I like hearing it from a coach with passion because I think the players do as well. It’s when it gets quiet and no one’s talking to you is when you have to begin to worry."- Sean Payton
Franklin has already been humbled quite a bit this offseason simply by having to wait to hear his name called until Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos were as shocked as anyone to see him falling to the third day of the draft and his availability was keeping Sean Payton up from Friday to Saturday. Payton noted that he called Broncos GM George Paton early on Saturday morning to tell him he thought they should move up for Franklin.
Which they did.
And Payton is right -- tough coaching is usually a good sign of belief and faith in a player. Like he said, it's when you stop hearing the coaching that you need to be worried, not when the coaches are getting on you about stuff.
Payton noted earlier in his press conference the things he's seeing early on from Franklin that he really likes already:
"You see outside. You see outside, you see speed, you see playmaking down the field. There are certain routes that you see that are strong suits. I do feel [a] good football I.Q. with that player, and that’s encouraging. He’s continuing to get stronger."- Sean Payton
Franklin is in a great position with the Broncos to be able to have success early on in his career. He's going to get looks in this offense and he's already got chemistry with the quarterback. Bo Nix was Franklin's teammate at Oregon and the two connected on countless occasions for a ton of big plays.
How quickly can Franklin get ready for the rigors of plaing in an NFL regular season and beating professional defensive backs on a consistent basis? The hard coaching he's receiving would seem to indicate the Broncos are thinking sooner rather than later.