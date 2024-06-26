Broncos rookie draft pick labeled and "overlooked addition" heading into 2024
The Denver Broncos added several new players on offense this past offseason. Is one of their rookie additions already being overlooked? This could end up being a huge get for Denver, and Bleacher Report seems to think that rookie RB Audric Estime is one of the more overlooked additions in the NFL this offseason.
"Like the Bears, the Denver Broncos drafted their quarterback of the future in Round 1. Denver used the 12th overall pick on Oregon's Bo Nix, and the looming competition between Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham will be a major training camp storyline.- Kristopher Knox
Fifth-round running back Audric Estimé is unlikely to get nearly as much attention this summer. However, he could play a very important role as a rookie in 2024.
Regardless of which quarterback earns the Week 1 job, Denver needs to support him with a strong running game. The Broncos' receiving corps lacks a top-end receiver and few dependable targets after Courtland Sutton.
Unfortunately, Denver also struggled to field a consistent ground game in 2023. Javonte Williams, coming off a torn ACL, only showed glimpses of his pre-injury form. While Jaleel McLaughlin emerged as an explosive role player (5.4 yards per carry), the Broncos ranked 21st in yards per carry as a team.
Estimé has entered the equation, though, and he could quickly ascend to the starting back role. The top-ranked running back on the final B/R big board is a powerfully built (5'11", 227 pounds), physical runner with enough speed to break off long runs.
"it's easy to see the appeal with Estimé," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He's a very young, well-built runner with threatening long speed and a good baseline for how to be a smart NFL runner."
After racking up 210 carries with Notre Dame in 2023, Estimé has shown that he can be a high-volume runner. Denver desperately needs one. Expect Estimé to significantly outperform his draft positioning as a rookie."
The Broncos do simply need more from their run game in 2024, and Estime could be a bit part in that. In fact, Bleacher Report had Estime as the top RB on their own big board, and Denver was able to snag him in the fifth round. In 2023, as Knox notes, the Broncos did struggle a bit on the ground, and Javonte Williams clearly was not his old self.
Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin all returned for 2024, but you have to figure that one of those three will be the odd man out, and right now, it's hard to say anyone other than Samaje Perine ends up on the outside looking in, Estime had a small knee procedure earlier this offseason but should be ready for training camp.
There is also no need for them to rush anything there, and if they look at Audric Estime as being their long-term bell-cow running back, then they must handle this small injury carefully. You do have to wonder if Estime could even earn some signifcant RB2 carries in the 2024 NFL Season for the Broncos. It would be nice to see contributions like that from a rookie, but only time will tell.
Did Denver make an underrated addition when they drafted Audric Estime?