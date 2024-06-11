Broncos rivals getting embarrassed in brand-new Madden 25 cover
The cover athlete for Madden 25 was announced on Tuesday, and it's an absolutely beautiful sign for Denver Broncos fans. The cover athlete for Madden 25 is Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers stud running back, a Colorado kid, and the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.
As we all know, it seemed like all of Broncos Country wanted the team to take McCaffrey in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it didn't happen. Nonetheless, there are still plenty of connections between McCaffrey, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and the Denver Broncos.
Perhaps the greatest thing of all about this Madden cover is that McCaffrey himself is dusting the snot out of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yes, the Raiders are now the rear-end of the Madden 25 cover. You do have to wonder what the thought process is among the Madden 25 designers when they go about picking the cover athlete and the artwork. My guess is that since they obviously have McCaffrey wearing the 49ers' red home jersey, they wanted to contrast that with a clearly different color, so perhaps the Raiders' white away jerseys were the move here.
And being that there isn't a Denver Bronco gracing the cover, Christian McCaffrey is about as good as we as fans can get. Now, the big question here is whether the "Madden curse" is going to apply to McCaffrey? In 2023, he had 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 scrimmage touchdowns.
He also just turned 28 years old and did sign a contract extension with the team earlier this offseason. Ideally, CMC still enjoys another few extremely prolific seasons, as he's easily the best dual-threat player in the NFL next to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
The Denver Broncos have not beaten the Las Vegas Raiders in a few years, but they'll take any little victory they can get.