Broncos rival going through all too familiar situation with their QB room
The Denver Broncos finally seem to have some progress at QB given Bo Nix's early preseason performance, but their AFC West rivals can't say the same. Hilariously, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and seem poised to go into the season with starting either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell.
Here is what their head coach, Antonio Pierce, had to say about the situation with Minshew and O'Connell:
"“The goal will be to hopefully make a decision after this game this Saturday,” Pierce said. “We got to get ready to play football and I think we got enough film. We’ll have two games to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they’ll play.”"- Antonio Pierce
This reminds me of the old saying, "if you have two quarterbacks, you have zero." The Raiders are currently trying to figure out who between Minshew or O'Connell they want to start, and that is a total recipe for disaster. Just think about it; what team that has ever had a legitimate QB competition between two veterans has ever been a contending team?
The Broncos know this all too well. Their numerous QB battles over the years were fun at times, but never amounted to anything. Denver decided they had enough of that and took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Raiders were picking right after the Broncos, and out of all the players that would have been more valuable for them to take, they took TE Brock Bowers.
They already used a second-round pick on Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft, so it's just a weird allocation of resources for this team. Well, they are going to deal with the mess they made, as neither Minshew or O'Connell are viable, long-term options for the team, and they are surely going to struggle a lot in 2024.
The Denver Broncos now feel like they are a year in front of the Las Vegas Raiders, as they have a rookie QB who has looked good this offseason. Meanwhile, the Raiders are trying to play games with their QB room.