Broncos RB's chances of making roster likely over after bad turnover
The Denver Broncos will surely have some tough decisions to make when they make their final roster cuts, but this costly turnover by a running back could make their decision here easier. On a well-thrown ball by Jarrett Stidham, Broncos veteran RB Samaje Perine just could not haul it in, and it led to the ball being intercepted:
This was going to turn into a huge gain for Perine, who was very clutch for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Season, but with there being two new young RBs in the roster in Blake Watson and Audric Estime, and with Javonte Williams looking quite good this offseason, Perine's costly turnover here could be the final nail in the coffin for his roster chances.
And this was likely coming no matter what, but I would have not been surprised to see Perine make the final roster, as he was Denver's most complete back in 2023 and is reliable as a runner and a pass-catcher. The interception was caught by stud Colts CB, Kenny Moore.
As of now, the Broncos likely head into the 2024 NFL Season with Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime as their top three RBs, and we cannot forget about Michael Burton as the fullback. Samaje Perine is either going to be cut or traded, as there just is not a clear spot on the roster for the back at this point.
Perine is human, but in the preseason when a ton of players are battling for not a ton of roster spots, mistakes like this are what doom players' chances of surviving final roster cuts. The Broncos figure to get younger at a lot of spots on offense, including QB, wide receiver, and even at the center position.
Samaje Perine's skillset could definitely be welcome in the backfield, but after this costly turnover, I would now look at it as being nearly-impossible for him to make the final 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos took down the Indianapolis Colts in this game, beating them 34-30.