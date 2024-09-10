Broncos QB Bo Nix is in good company after his shaky NFL debut in Week 1
The Denver Broncos starting QB had a shaky NFL debut, but that does not mean he won't figure it out. Folks, you're going to be surprised when you see just how poorly other QBs in modern day and in previous eras played in their NFL debuts. Guess what, gang? Playing QB in the NFL is the hardest thing to do in professional sports, and it does not happen overnight.
This article isn't going to reinvent the wheel, but with it, I merely want to cover some of the NFL debuts of other QBs who are currently in the NFL and who have played in previous eras. Maybe, after this, it will make you think a bit more positively about Bo Nix's future if you are not too confident after Week 1.
So, Bo Nix's NFL debut:
26/42, 61.9% completion,138 yards, 2 interceptions, 47.5 passer rating, 1 rushing touchdown
Now, let's look at some other notable quarterbacks and how they did in their first NFL start:
Patrick Mahomes - 22/35, 62.9% completion, 284 yards, 1 interception, 76.4 rating
Joe Burrow - 23/36, 63.9% completion, 193 yards, 1 interception, 66.1 rating, 1 rushing touchdown
Lamar Jackson - 13/19, 68.4% completion, 150 yards, 1 interception, 70.1 rating
Josh Allen - 18/33, 54.6% completion, 245 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 63.3 rating
Peyton Manning - 21/37, 56.8% completion, 302 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 58.6 rating
John Elway - 1/8, 12.5% completion, 14 yards, 1 interception, 0.0 rating
Jared Goff - 17/31, 54.8% completion, 134 yards, 65.8 rating
Tony Romo - 24/36, 66.8% completion, 270 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 86.6 rating
Kyler Murray - 29/54, 53.7% completion, 308 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 75.2 rating
Tom Brady - 13/23, 56.5% completion, 168 yards, 79.6 rating
Dak Prescott - 25/45, 55.6% completion, 227 yards, 69.4 rating
See, I think this should be enough to drive the point home. Many of the top quarterbacks in today's game and of previous generations just did not play well in their first ever NFL start. Bo Nix fits right into this group of players. If you lumped Nix into this list and handed it to someone, they'd hardly notice.
Nix was also playing in a hostile environment but was able to lead a touchdown drive and made enough good decisions to feel confident moving forward. Bo Nix may not be an elite quarterback in the NFL, and that's perfectly OK, but let's breathe for a second and have some perspective here.