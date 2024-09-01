Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL Season: Division finish, record, and more
The Denver Broncos open up the 2024 NFL Season against the Seattle Seahawks. Let's dive into some key team predictions for the new year. The 2024 NFL Season is nearly upon us, and the Broncos will clearly embark on a new era of football.
There were a ton of changes that happened to the team this offseason, most notably dumping Russell Wilson for Bo Nix and bringing forth a much-needed uniform change. The roster seems better on paper for this season than at any point in 2023.
Let's predict what the Denver Broncos will do in the 2024 NFL Season.
Record: 9-8
Perhaps the thing that people care about the most is the Denver Broncos record. The team went 8-9 in the 2023 NFL Season. This was achieved by starting the season 1-5. It was a brutal start, and Denver quickly became the worst team in football. However, a five-game winning streak had saved the season for a moment.
All in all, they finished 7-4 after that ugly 1-5 start. I don't think that 7-4 finish is talked about enough. For about two-thirds of the 2023 NFL Season, Denver was a legitimate team. A weaker AFC West could help Denver go 4-2 in the division in the 2024 NFL Season.
There's truly a lot that can go right for the team, but at the same time, a lot that can go wrong. The two biggest X-factors for me is the defense stabilizing a bit and Bo Nix being a better, more efficient fit on offense than Russell Wilson ever was.
AFC West Finish: 2nd Place
The Denver Broncos will finish second in the AFC West in the 2024 NFL Season with a 9-8 record. They'll obviously finish behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who will again go 11-6. Neither the Los Angeles Chargers nor the Las Vegas Raiders will be as good as Denver in 2024. The Broncos are more established in the front office and on the sidelines.
LA and Las Vegas each have a new head coach and a new General Manager, so the changes may take some time to get used to. With the Chargers and Raiders having a lot of newness around them, the AFC West may truly just be a one-horse race, so that allows Denver to perhaps win three of their four total matchups versus the Chargers and Raiders in 2024.
Playoffs: No.
The Denver Broncos are going to be a frisky team in 2024. It's easy to see how this team can fly under the radar a bit. I mean, this squad won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season with a much worse roster which included a horrible defense and bottom-10 QB play. Denver does have to deal with being in a loaded conference, which is less than ideal, but the team does have a ton of winnable games.
I can see the Broncos loading up this coming offseason for a 2025 push. Look to the Houston Texans model for some similarities here. Sean Payton has also never won fewer than seven games in any season of his career, so the team's floor is probably quite high. Another huge point to note here is that the Broncos started 1-5 in the 2023 NFL Season.
They finished that season at a 7-4 pace. So for about two-thirds of the 2023 NFL Season, Denver was a good team. Just imagine where this team would have gone if they had just split their first six games and not started 1-5...
Buckle up, Broncos Country.