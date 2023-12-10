Broncos players already getting screwed in Pro Bowl Games voting
First Pro Bowl Games fan vote update was released, and some Broncos players are already getting screwed.
The first update of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting was released. To be specific, the NFL revealed the ten most-voted players at every position. Fan voting ends on December the 25th, and five Broncos are currently in their position top 10.
To be specific, the five Broncos players who are at the moment, part of their position's top ten in voting are center Lloyd Cushenberry, fullback Michael Burton, safety Justin Simmons, kicker Wil Lutz, and returner Marvin Mims Jr, respectively.
Below you can see the full position by position top ten most-voted players, and the five players with the most votes overall.
It is fan voting, but in the end, the fan voting helps the NFL decide which players are selected for the Pro Bowl Games, and which players are not. With that being said, here are some Broncos players that in my opinion are already getting screwed in the Pro Bowl voting.
1. Patrick Surtain II, cornerback:
Patrick Surtain not being among the ten most-voted cornerbacks for the Pro Bowl games so far is something difficult to process. Surtain is still a lockdown corner, he has allowed only 36 receptions in twelve games. The good thing ... this is the first update of the voting, and fan voting is just one-third of the final results, as players and coaches also vote. Pat has eight pass breakups (5th among cornerbacks) and has locked down great wide receivers such as Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Addison, and Amari Cooper among others.
Surtain had some comments regarding the first Pro Bowl voting update. He said the following ...
""It doesn’t really matter to me that much. I mean, obviously Pro Bowl is a big accomplishment but you look toward bigger and better (things). I mean, whatever it is, stuff happens. (The fans) got their favorites and stuff like that. So I don’t get too much involved toward that. I just got to continue to let my play do the talking.""- Patrick Surtain II, The Denver Gazette
2. Quinn Meinerz, guard:
Quinn Meinerz, the third-year offensive guard, is playing at his best football level so far, for me, he should be considered to be an All-Pro if he continues to play like he is. Quinn has not allowed a sack so far in the season, he has only one penalty, and he is the Broncos' highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus, he has an 82.9 grade. Among guards, Meinerz ranks third in PFF grade, just behind Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and Rams' Kevin Dotson.
Meinerz has been an outstanding offensive lineman so far in the season for the Denver Broncos, without him, the run game statistics and sacks on Russell Wilson would be worse. Not being among the top 10 most-voted guards for the Pro Bowl Games is true disrespect for a very underrated offensive lineman such as Quinn Meinerz.
Honorable mention - Courtland Sutton, wide receiver:
Before the season, many thought not only that the Broncos would be trading one of the wide receivers, but that Jerry Jeudy was going to be Denver's number-one receiver. Instead, Courtland Sutton has been Russell Wilson's go-to guy. Courtland leads the NFL in red zone touchdowns with eight, and is third in touchdown receptions with nine, just behind Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (12), and Buccaneers' Mike Evans (10), and has one of the best touchdown receptions so far in the season.
I would not be surprised if offensive tackle Garett Bolles ends up making the Pro Bowl, he is another honorable mention of a Broncos player who is not in their position's top 10 vote-getters. He has been a solid offensive lineman for Denver so far in the season.
