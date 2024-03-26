Broncos player will be salivating over new kickoff rule
On Wednesday, the NFL passed a rule to drastically change how kickoffs happen.
It looks like kickoffs in the NFL will get both a bit safer and more exciting, as the league voted to pass a new hybrid kickoff format, which could make life much easier for this Broncos player. Here is how the new NFL kickoff format will look from now on:
This does seem to make the kickoffs a bit safer, as the special teams unit on the kicking team is lining up almost directly across the returning team. NFL kickoffs now are basically just kickers booting the ball out of the back of the endzone, so this also brings back the kick return game. Well, for Marvin Mims Jr, the Broncos 2023 rookie who was an All-Pro, he should be salivating at this new rule, as it does seem to make life a lot easier for returners.
Mims was very good as a returner for the Broncos in 2023, returning 19 punts for 312 yards and 15 kickoffs for 397 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 16.4 yards per punt return and 26.5 yards per kick return. In total, Mims had 1,116 all-purpose yards during his electric rookie season.
It was a bit puzzling to see Mims' lack of involvement in the receiving game, as he played just 38% of offensive snaps. In year two, the Broncos surely hope to get the speedster more involved in the receiving game and perhaps hope to see him take a step forward as a returner as well. This new rule change is one of a couple that we have seen this offseason.
Most notably, the NFL banned the hip drop tackle, which is surely going to take some time to properly officiate. That rule change has largely been unpopular among players who have spoken out, including former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who is still a free agent:
But back to Marvin Mims Jr; this new rule change to modify the kickoffs should really be a great thing for Mims, and he already proved to be plenty good enough to be explosive in the return game.