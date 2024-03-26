3 insane predictions for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft is just about a month away. Let's make three bold predictions for the team as they likely look to take a quarterback. I don't think it's out of the question that the Denver Broncos trade up in the NFL Draft to select a QB. I don't think it's out of the question that they trade down or stay put either.
And that's the beauty of draft season. No one truly knows what's going to happen, not even NFL front offices. The only thing we seem to know for sure is that Caleb Williams is going first overall to the Chicago Bears, but beyond that, there's a ton of uncertainty. Sure, content creators and much of the NFL landscape have correctly identified various team needs, but beyond that, we have as much information as everyone else, which is not much.
Let's try to make three outrageous predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. The Denver Broncos end up with a second-round selection
Last year, the Denver Broncos traded up into the second round to draft Marvin Mims Jr from Oklahoma. According to Pro Football Network, the Denver Broncos have the following picks in 2024:
Round 1, Pick 12
Round 3, Pick 76
Round 4, Pick 121 (from MIA)
Round 5, Pick 136 (from CLE through CAR)
Round 5, Pick 145 (from NYJ)
Round 5, Pick 147
Round 6, Pick 203 (from CLE through HOU)
Round 6, Pick 207 (from SF)
With just two picks in the top-100 and one in the top-75, it seems nearly impossible for the team to get into the second round. However, Denver does still have eight selections and they still do have players that could be moved to facilitate them getting into the second round. And usually in NFL Drafts, the second round is where great value lies, so I think Sean Payton and George Paton are going to find a way to again get a second-round pick.
Notably, this draft class is very deep at wide receiver and offensive tackle.