3 Broncos opponents in 2024 Russell Wilson could play for
Could the Denver Broncos FACE Russell Wilson in 2024?
The Denver Broncos will be moving on from Russell Wilson when the new league year begins. Could the team end up facing him at some point during the 2024 NFL season? I think Wilson is still good enough to start for a team in 2024, but he might not have more than a couple of teams interested. In 30 starts for the Broncos, the team went 11-19.
It was never really pretty, but the five-game winning streak in the middle of the 2023 NFL season was quite enjoyable. However, Russell Wilson playing in Sean Payton's offense was truly like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, and the Broncos need to now find that round peg.
They'll likely come away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. But let's look at the other side of things. Could the Broncos face off against Russell Wilson in 2024?
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)
Oh man. Can you imagine the atmosphere if Russell Wilson was starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers? This would be absolute cinema. Wilson's potential fit in Pittsburgh does make sense; their new offensive coordinator is Arthur Smith, who was able to get very good QB play from Ryan Tannehill in 2019 and 2020 and has seemingly always featured a strong running game in his offenses.
I could see a short-term marriage between Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson seems to be very aware of his personal brand, and I think wearing a Steelers helmet would be an attractive thing for his own image.