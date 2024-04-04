Broncos' opening 2024 win total prediction suggests they'll be one of NFL's worst teams
Things are looking bleak for the Denver Broncos, there's no hiding from it. The Russell Wilson experiment didn't work out and the first year under head coach Sean Payton was subpar at best.
The Broncos finished the year with an 8-9 record and as a result, have seemingly entered a rebuilding phase. They've released Wilson and traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Now, they need to go through the worst part of a rebuild which is the slide to the bottom of the league.
If you don't believe me, just look at what the sportsbooks have set as their projected win total.
Let's dive into it.
2024 Broncos win total
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Broncos' win total for the 2024 season set at 5.5, which is the lowest win total amongst all 32 NFL teams. There are only two teams that share a 5.5-win total with the Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots.
If there's a silver lining, it's that the OVER 5.5 wins is the favored side at -150, meaning there's a 60% chance they'll win at least six games, but I wouldn't expect their record to be much better than 6-11.
The rebuild will start in the upcoming NFL Draft, where the Broncos hold the No. 12 overall pick. They're expected to take a quarterback in that spot with Bo Nix being a likely option. Unfortunately, one strong draft won't be enough to get this team back on the right track.
As the oddsmakers predict, we'll likely see things get worse in Denver before they get better.
If you think the oddsmakers have it wrong and we'll see the Broncos reach six or more wins in the 2024 season, then don't be afraid to place a bet.
