Broncos NFL Draft needs could not be more obvious even after Week 2
The Denver Broncos have some clear NFL Draft needs, and while it's been just two weeks in the 2024 season, the roster needs are apparent. It was really more of the same for the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Somehow, their offense was worse in front of the home crowd, and somehow, QB Bo Nix actually played a bit better than he did in his debut in Week 1.
The Broncos are dealing with the financial fallout of the Russell Wilson dead cap situation, as they are taking on most of the $85 million dead cap hit this season, so after 2025, his contract is totally off the books. Denver should have a good bit of room to spend in free agency in 2025, believe it or not.
Well, teams who consistently win in the NFL are able to build through the NFL Draft, and Denver has found some gems in the NFL Draft in recent years. Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper were 2021 NFL Draft gems that are foundational pieces for the long-term.
The Broncos did have to part with multiple first and second-round picks in order to get Russell Wilson, so they potentially lost out on four quality starters from the trade. And that lack of draft capital has really caught up to them in 2024.
The team very clearly needs help at WR. They don't have a wide receiver who can consistently separate and are now without Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, who could probably help this team out right now.
Denver may lose left tackle Garett Bolles in free agency. He's in his age-32 season and has not been great thus far in 2024. Denver may need to get a bit cheaper along their offensive line, so a left tackle prospect is high up on the list.
The Broncos also have no juice at tight end or running back, so those two positions have to be near the top of the needs list for Denver in 2025. Frankly, the Broncos offense should be at the forefront of their 2025 offseason. It's clear that the defense has actually taken a step forward, and you can definitely build a solid defense in free agency.
That unit doesn't worry me nearly as much as the offense does, and the defense has actually played solid football this season. Sean Payton and George Paton may have some work cut out for them on offense, and even though it's now Week 3, the Broncos needs for the 2025 NFL Draft are obvious.