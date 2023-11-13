Broncos need to unleash secret weapon on practice squad

#6 #RAS TE 2022



Lucas Krull is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 96 out of 1010 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/EdeG77fgqD #RAS pic.twitter.com/nagINZ8BFT