Broncos must trade for disgruntled AFC pass rusher who wants a new team
New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick was traded from the Eagles earlier this offseason, but already wants a new team for 2024. The Broncos should have interest. Well, this is an interesting turn of events. The Eagles off-loaded Reddick to the New York Jets this offseason. Philly also signed former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff in free agency.
And to make all of this even more interesting, the Jets sent DE John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos. All three teams did a bit of business with each other this offseason, and there could be more to be done. The situation here appears to be that the Jets were understanding that Reddick would have played out the last year of his deal with the team and then sign long-term, but this new development is now indicative of Reddick wanting a new deal.
And the Jets don't feel like a team that is ready to give him one just yet, which makes sense, as they surely want to see him play on the field first. Well, something has to give, whether it's Reddick or the Jets themselves, but the Broncos do have a connection to Reddick, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was in Arizona as the team's DC when Reddick had his first breakout year in 2020. In 2020, Reddick had 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 15 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.
He's had double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons, and is clearly still in his prime years. With the connection between Reddick and Joseph, and with Reddick clearly not wanting to play for the New York Jets, it does make a load of sense for the Broncos to make this trade happen, but Jets GM Joe Douglas did release this statement:
A trade might not even be realistic, but the Jets could rid themselves of the drama that Reddick has created by simply trading him to the Denver Broncos. Denver now has four young pass rushers in Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Jonah Elliss. There is simply no way that all four end up being long-term pieces for the team, so could the Broncos flip one of Browning, Cooper, or Bonitto to the Jets for Reddick? Possibly.