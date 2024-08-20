Broncos must make these 3 trades in 2024 if Bo Nix ends up being legit
The Denver Broncos should be active in the NFL trade market if rookie QB Bo Nix ends up being legit. Let's not totally discount the idea of the Denver Broncos being activfe in the trade market before the NFL trade deadline in 2024. I mean, this team has a chance to be good, and while they're very likely to start a rookie QB, did we all not just watch what CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans did in 2023?
If the Broncos are trending upward as the NFL trade deadline creeps up, they should consider dipping their hands into the trade market, as there are some short and long-term solutions that could be available.
Trade for OC Erik McCoy
The Denver Broncos should swing a trade for Erik McCoy at some point before the NFL trade deadline. He was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2019, and he's started all 74 games of his career, starting all 17 in 2023 and earning his first Pro Bowl. As one of the top centers in the NFL, McCoy could fill a huge position of need for the Denver Broncos.
Right now, Luke Wattenberg seems to be the favorite to win the Broncos center competition, and it's not clear if Wattenberg will even be a competent option. If the Broncos center position is shaky in 2024, it would be wise to see if Payton could insert someone like McCoy into the equation. I don't believe the Saints are going to be very good in 2024, and seeing as they have a ton of expensive contracts and are in desperate need of cap space, offloading contracts makes sense.
The Broncos could be an easy fit for Erik McCoy.
Trade for TE Hunter Henry
Since the 2019 NFL Season, Hunter Henry has averaged 57 receptions, 642 yards and six touchdowns per-17 game season. He's finally been able to stabilize his career a bit after missing 19 games across the first three seasons of his career.
The main issue here is that Henry did just re-sign with the New England Patriots, but being that they have already traded away one veteran in Matthew Judon, them trading away another would not shock me. New England is clearly rebuilding and have perhaps the worst roster in the NFL. This franchise needs young players and draft capital, and Hunter Henry can bring one of those.
Getting a draft pick back for Henry's services would be wise for the Patriots, and the Broncos being able to get a legitimate tight end would also be refreshing. Greg Dulcich has looked pretty decent thus far in the preseason, but you just never know how it's going to go when the regular season begins. Hunter Henry has played in 103 regular season games, so he'd be the most experienced and best TE on the roster if Denver were to make this move.
Trade for DT Shy Tuttle
The final player the Denver Broncos should consider adding via trade is Shy Tuttle from the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos could add a quality defensive tackle to their room and someone who could also enhance their run-stuffing ability. Shy Tuttle has been a full-time starter over the last three seasons.
He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, so there's another Sean Payton connection. He's now in his second year with the Carolina Panthers and was able to rack up five passes defended, .5 sacks, and 43 total tackles in 2023.
Tuttle is really just as good as DJ Jones and would give the Denver Broncos another legitimate body up front. The Panthers may not be very good in 2024, so they could consider dumping some players for some cap relief and to net some draft picks. Tuttle would fit what the Denver Broncos want to do on defense and would be a good, cheap move for the team.