Broncos must embrace what other teams have done to develop their young QB
The Denver Broncos can learn from other teams who have developed rookie quarterbacks and make this huge and necessary move to help QB Bo Nix. Through two weeks, Bo Nix is far from the problem on offense, and frankly, he shouldn't be an issue under any circumstances. We live in an microwave, instant gratification society as it pertains to the NFL.
Fans and even front offices seem to want production from their young players almost immediately, and it's just not fair at all. In a ton of instances in the past, rookie QBs have sat their entire first year. Patrick Mahomes got one start his rookie season, and Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie.
There is just no reason in any logical argument in the history of time to expect a rookie QB to produce immediately. It can happen, like how it did with CJ Stroud last year, and that also probably impacted how people think rookie QBs should play. Well, the Denver Broncos can learn from many other teams who have developed rookie quarterbacks.
And while these teams developed them in different ways, there are a few variables that are present in each scenario, and Denver should look to copy this variable for their own.
These young quarterbacks all had a elite play-maker that they could consistently rely on.
It's simple in theory, but the Broncos clearly have struggled in finding that play-maker.
Patrick Mahomes had Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
Joe Burrow had Tee Higgins and got Joe Burrow.
Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs.
Kyler Murray got DeAndre Hopkins
CJ Stroud got Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.
Caleb Williams now has Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze.
Jalen Hurts got AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Do you see a theme here? Whether the team acquired said player(s) in free agency, the NFL Draft, or by trade, all of them realized that pairing their young, developing QB with a high-end play-maker was and is one of the best ways to develop them. The Denver Broncos do not have someone in the tier of players who I just listed.
Their trade for Russell Wilson and them essentially being forced to trade for Sean Payton has depleted this team's draft capital. And for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, Denver will own their first and second-round picks, and in the 2025 NFL free agency pool at the moment, Tee Higgins is going to be available.
He could surely help out Bo Nix in 2025, and if the Broncos end up with a higher first-round pick in 2025, they could target one of the top WRs in the class in Luther Burden, Tetairoa McMillian, or Emeka Egbuka.
This is a huge step the Denver Broncos need to take if they want to develop Bo Nix properly.