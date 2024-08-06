Broncos must act fast and swing a trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes seem to be heating up, and there really is no reason why the Denver Broncos should not make a trade for the player. I am confused why Broncos fans are against this. They tend to argue that "we don't have picks or money," but that is far from the truth.
First off, the Broncos have all of their top draft picks next year. They own all of their future first and second-round picks unless something changes. Also, according to Over the Cap, they have just under $8 million in cap space, so they have some and have avenues to create more. Furthermore, it's not our money and not our draft picks, so why do fans care about them so much?
If you are one who wants to see the Denver Broncos become a good team once again, you should also advocate for the team acquiring great players. Well, Brandon Aiyuk is a great player and would make the Denver Broncos offense much better, so for the sake of the long-term status of the team and being able to develop rookie QB Bo Nix, Denver should make the deal.
Right now, there are reports swirling around everywhere that the 49ers and Aiyuk are headed to a divorce:
The Steelers, Browns, and Patriots seem to be the three most common teams engaged in talks for the star wide receiver, but why can't the Denver Broncos get in on the fun? I mean, all three of these teams are in the AFC, and Denver plays two of them in the 2024 NFL Season. It would make sense for the Broncos to acquire Aiyuk, as they would prevent him from going to another AFC team, and he would cap off an elite WR room.
The Broncos also have a bit of a surplus at WR. Courtland Sutton could be included in the deal, so it would give Denver a WR room of Aiyuk, Marvin Mims Jr, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick. That, right there, is quite good.
It would also make the Broncos that much better, so for those who are against this trade, I am just confused. Why are you against the Broncos becoming a better football team? Denver should jump in on this trade.