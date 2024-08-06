3 more surprising moves Broncos can make after cutting Caden Sterns
The Denver Broncos shockingly cut safety Caden Sterns on Monday. Could they make three more surprising moves after this one? All of a sudden, the Broncos have a gaping hole at safety. The top safeties now include PJ Locke III, Brandon Jones, and JL Skinner. The team clearly needs to add another one to the room.
And with the regular season quickly approaching, they need to get on that just as fast. Let's turn our focus a little bit and talk about three more surprising moves the Broncos can make after cutting Caden Sterns.
3 more surprising moves Broncos can make after cutting Caden Sterns
Broncos could trade for Matthew Judon
New England Patriots stud pass rusher Matthew Judon played in just four games in the 2023 NFL Season but was able to notch four sacks. He has been a top-tier pass rusher since signing with the Pats before the 2021 NFL Season, but he's in the last year of his deal and seems to want a new one. As Judon ages into his 30s and now returns from a season-ending injury, it would make sense if the Patriots did not want to give him a new deal.
They are rebuilding, and it would make no sense to keep an aging pass rusher around for much longer. Them netting a draft pick in a trade would make more sense, and since the Denver Broncos do not have an alpha off the edge, Matthew Judon could make a lot of sense. Denver could give him a small extension after this season, and could also truly shore up their defensive front seven, which has several new faces this offseason.
If the Denver Broncos truly think Bo Nix can help them win now, then they should entertain making a major move like this to show the rest of the NFL they mean business.