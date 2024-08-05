4 reasons why Bo Nix will be better than Russell Wilson in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos have effectively swapped Bo Nix with Russell Wilson for 2024 and beyond, and the rookie QB can play better than the former Broncos passer.
It's not impossible for a rookie QB to step in and immediately play better than many other veteran starters across the NFL. CJ Stroud, in 2023, played better than about 80% of the other starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Could Bo Nix enjoy a better season in 2024 than certain starting quarterbacks? Sure, he definitely can. I'd argue that he's in the best situation of any rookie QB for this upcoming season, actually.
But can Bo Nix play better than former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2024?
Reason No. 1: Bo Nix has a higher ceiling
This is a pretty obvious reason why Bo Nix can be better than Russell Wilson in 2024. Russell Wilson is clearly past his prime, and his decline seemed to have started as early as the 2021 NFL Season. What Wilson did well for years in Seattle and at times in Denver was making plays with his legs, off-schedule. Well, as you get older, you don't get faster.
Russell Wilson has lost the speed and agility he had earlier in his career, and it has shrunk his game quite a bit. The ceiling for Wilson simply isn't there anymore, and it seems as of Sean Payton was able to squeeze something out of the QB in 2023. Even with Wilson putting up good numbers on paper, the offense was not efficient.
And it's not like Russell Wilson is going to be in a better situation for 2024. Bo Nix is a rookie, the most experienced collegiate QB ever, and has a potentially 10+ years in the NFL at QB. His ceiling is quite high just based on that, and the young QB could begin to hit in during the 2024 NFL Season.